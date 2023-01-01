Our professionally designed grow tents are ideal for experts and perfect for beginners. The expert configuration positions ducting ports where they should be. Large EZ View windows offer easy grow snapshots without compromising your environment. The doorways offer 360 degree convenient access. The larger layouts provide frustration free maneuvering. Thick material and large 10″ double cinching ducting ports make maintaining an ideal growing space a snap. Grow easy on yourself. Grow Gorilla.



Gorilla Grow Tents are the:



TALLEST – Patent pending adjustable extension poles allow you to increase the height of your grow tent from 7′ to 8′ with our included 1′ Height Extension Kit. Need more height? Increase your tent to 9′ or even 10′ tall with our 2′ Height Extension Kit!

THICKEST – With a huge thread density of 1680D (compared to 200D – 600D) Gorilla Grow Tents are up to 3 – 9x denser than ANY grow tent ever made.

STRONGEST – Features a solid metal interlocking frame that is up to 2 – 5x stronger than any competitor’s grow tent frame. Gorilla Grow Tent frames are so strong they can hold up to 300 pounds.

SAFEST – Patent Pending infrared blocking roof keeps surface temperatures cool. Dense threading and tight seals help contain noise and odor, as well as form a sturdy flood pool that truly holds water.

BEST QUALITY – No plastic anywhere. Biggest zippers on the market. Diamond reflection technology. Double cinching ducting ports. Tool pouch. Bug resistant pre-filters. Sturdy flood pool. Attention to detail EVERYWHERE.

Included Components:



Gorilla Tent Canvas

Gorilla Frame

Flood Pool

Block IR Roofing

Tool Pouch

Heavy Duty Canvas Carrying Case

1′ Height Extension Kit. Need more height? Get a 2′ Height Extension Kit!

