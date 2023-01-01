SuperCloset’s 6-Site Bubble Flow Buckets Hydroponic Grow System grows the biggest and best yields of any bubble buckets system on the market, because it combines the technology of bubble buckets and ebb n’ flow buckets into one fully automated, recirculating hydroponic grow system. Your plants will be so pleased with their new home that they will most definitely reward you for your kindness and good decision making!

Typical bubble buckets designs have constant issues with pH and TDS pockets creating potentially perilous micro environments in each bucket. This is due to a lack of circulation throughout the system as a whole. The Bubble Flow Buckets all have the exact same readings due to the addition of the re-circulating ebb n’ flow/up-welling feature. Bubble Flow Buckets therefore have consistent pH and TDS readings and even nutrient distribution throughout the entire system.



Bubble Flow Buckets also produce results much more quickly than comparable products due to the hyper-oxygenated environment we have created in each individual bucket. It is a regular root Jacuzzi for each plant. Your plants will be so pleased with their new home that they will most definitely reward you for your kindness and good decision making.

