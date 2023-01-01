The BlueLab Guardian is a great all-around meter that measures all three critical parameters to successful growth: pH, total conductivity, and temperature. While SuperCloset’s standard systems include components to check on and manage these variables, the BlueLab Guardian gives you a constant reading of all three on one super cool LCD display panel. Its large illuminated digital display is easy to read from a distance.



With the BlueLab Guardian and its built-in alarm system monitoring your crops 24 hours a day, there is:



No more test strips or manual meters required

No need to keep checking

Less risk of crop failure

Less risk of disease due to an imbalance of nutrient or pH levels

You can have peace of mind and ultimately more time in your day!



Main Features:



Adjustable display brightness

Large easy-to-read displays

RF shielded wires preventing ballast interference for complete accuracy

‘Plant Safe’ green LED display

Selectable values for conductivity and temperature

Simple push button pH calibration

No calibration required for conductivity and temperature

Silent alarm for both high and low settings

Settings retained when power lost (non-volatile memory)

Automatic temperature compensation

International power supply

Water resistant design

Show more