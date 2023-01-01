About this product
The BlueLab Guardian is a great all-around meter that measures all three critical parameters to successful growth: pH, total conductivity, and temperature. While SuperCloset’s standard systems include components to check on and manage these variables, the BlueLab Guardian gives you a constant reading of all three on one super cool LCD display panel. Its large illuminated digital display is easy to read from a distance.
With the BlueLab Guardian and its built-in alarm system monitoring your crops 24 hours a day, there is:
No more test strips or manual meters required
No need to keep checking
Less risk of crop failure
Less risk of disease due to an imbalance of nutrient or pH levels
You can have peace of mind and ultimately more time in your day!
Main Features:
Adjustable display brightness
Large easy-to-read displays
RF shielded wires preventing ballast interference for complete accuracy
‘Plant Safe’ green LED display
Selectable values for conductivity and temperature
Simple push button pH calibration
No calibration required for conductivity and temperature
Silent alarm for both high and low settings
Settings retained when power lost (non-volatile memory)
Automatic temperature compensation
International power supply
Water resistant design
