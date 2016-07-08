Protect your eyes no matter which lighting system you’re growing with! These grow room glasses were developed so you can protect your eyes and see the full range of natural colors while growing.



Method 7 HPS Growing Glasses: Method 7 offers the world’s ultimate optical tool for indoor growers using High Pressure Sodium Lighting (HPS) lights, providing “Perfect Color” with the patent pending Rendition Technology. This technology was developed so people who work under the harsh conditions of HPS can protect their eyes and see the full range of natural colors.



Method 7 LED Growing Glasses: LED lights cast an appealing space age, purple glow, and while this looks super cool in the moment, the lighting tends to have an adverse effect on your vision for several minutes following. In addition to this, the dramatic glow of these lights prohibits you from seeing your plant with its natural color, making it difficult to gauge the true condition of your plants. Method 7 has created a phenomenal solution to this dilemma, one that you must see to believe. Method 7 offers the world’s ultimate optical tool for indoor growers using LED lights, providing “Perfect Color” with the patent pending Rendition Technology. This technology was developed so people who work under the harsh conditions of LED lighting can protect their eyes and see the full range of natural colors.