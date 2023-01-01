The SuperFlower 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet is the perfect choice for those tall plants you want to grow indoors. Boasting the most vertical grow height in the SuperCloset cabinet line-up, the SuperFlower is a perfect addition to your established grow cabinet setup or as a standalone powerhouse for high yields.



Our unique SuperPonics system grows your plants up to 5x faster, bigger, and easier than any other grow box. Plus, dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes. The SuperFlower stands at 36” wide, 24”d and 72” tall.



This award-winning, completely automated hydroponic grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, fully assembled, quiet, safe, beautiful, air-tight, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our SuperFlower 3.0 HPS Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following these simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!

