Our Deluxe 3.0 Cabinet on P.E.Ds! The SuperNova LED Soil Grow Cabinet stands at an impressive 46″ wide, 24″ deep and 78″ high. With this much grow space inside a cabinet, you will surely be loving your bountiful yields. The extra 12″ of width of your main grow chamber will pay dividends in yields, giving you more weight at harvest.



The dedicated cloning and germination chamber comes with a Germination Kit and and twelve 1 gallon soil pots to house vegging and mother plants for easy clipping. Dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes.



This award-winning, completely automated grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, quiet, safe, beautiful, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our SuperNova LED Soil Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!

Show more