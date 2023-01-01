Included Components:



SuperPonic 8 Hydroponic Grow System



Your fully automated SuperPonics 8-Plant Hydroponic Grow System will grow faster than any single method of hydroponics. This hydroponic system combines both top feed watering and bottom feed oxygenation causing your plants to thrive and grow at much faster rates. You are also adding safety to your grows because if either method fails, your plants will still be getting more love than they do from competitors’ single method systems.



The custom molded reservoir and lid are UV stable and easy to clean. Plus, it comes fully assembled – just plug in and add water!



8 Net Cups



These 2″ cups give you the ability to nest up to 14 plants!



Eco Air 2 Air Pump & High Output Air Stones



Eco Air series pumps are very quiet, yet extremely powerful. This strong and durable pump is widely used to provide oxygen in hydroponic systems and they are convenient to operate without oil or noise.



132 Gallon Per Hour Water Pump



Our 132 GPH (gallon per hour) pump is the heart and flow of our unique hydroponic systems. Its powerful, oil free high magnetic rotor, ceramic shaft, and bearing ensures reliability and quiet operation. Plug it into its designated timer and you have your own personal robotic gardener making certain that your plants never go thirsty again.



Analog Single Timer



Our light timer gives you the power to control the sunrise and sunset automatically, allowing you to control the season, and ultimately dictate whether your plants vegetate or produce beautiful fruits and flowers. Your Feeding Timer allow you to water your plants evenly and regularly without lifting a finger. Say hello to stress free vacations!

