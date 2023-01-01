The TechnaFlora Nutrients Super Pack is the ideal nutrient solution for your plants. When you give your plants everything they need, they will be happy to give you everything YOU need! This comprehensive nutrient program includes larger bottles of all of the essential components of the “Recipe for Success” Bundle.



We here at SuperCloset have also recognized that TechnaFlora’s directions call for more of some of the nutrients than others, causing your supply of each to diminish at different times. Our solution was to come up with a package that provides you with a quantity of each component in direct proportion to the amount in which you need to use it. This will allow you to have a comfortable supply, which will get you evenly through your harvest cycles, without having to worry about running out of anything prematurely!



Included Components:



1 500ml bottle of Thrive Alive B-1 Red

3 1-liter bottles of BC Boost

1 1-liter bottle BC Grow

2 1-liter bottles of BC Bloom

1 500ml bottle of Awesome Blossoms

1 500ml bottle of MagiCal

2 1-liter bottles of SugarDaddy



Approximate Supply Cycles by System*:



Trinity: 2 supply cycles

Deluxe: 3 supply cycles

SuperLocker: 4 supply cycles

SuperCube: 4 supply cycles

SuperBox: 6 supply cycles

* Estimates based on SuperCloset recommendation of half strength application of nutrients, and multiple flushes throughout cycle.

