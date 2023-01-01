Looking for the best way to increase your number of harvests per year? How about more yield per harvest? Either way, you’ve come to the right place. The Trinity 3.0 LED Soil Grow Cabinet is a three chamber, dual cabinet system designed to offer a perpetual cycle grow with maximum output.



You can clone and germinate in the dedicated cloning chamber, continue growth on your plants in the dedicated vegetation chamber, then transplant your beauties into the flowering cabinet for the final flowering and harvest stages. Harvest every month or double your yields in standard harvest time!



Dual custom carbon filters and locking doors mean your grow will be safe from pesky aromas and prying eyes. The Trinity 3.0 LED Soil is made up of our award-winning Deluxe LED Soil and SuperFlower LED Soil grow cabinets, for a total dimension of 72″ wide, 24″ deep and 72″ high.



This award-winning, completely automated grow system comes with every component needed to start growing today, a nine episode video tutorial, a “No Hassle” 3 year warranty, and complimentary 7 Day/Week Lifetime Customer, Technical, and Grow Support. Grow your own with this fully automated, quiet, safe, beautiful, light-tight, locking, InfraCool, powder-coated stealth grow box, designed to fit perfectly in your home!



Our Trinity 3.0 LED Soil Grow Cabinet truly takes the guesswork out of growing. We have created the ideal indoor gardening environment in which every key detail has already been considered and incorporated into our professional design. You will have the luxury of following simple instructions to attain amazing results and yields of the highest quantity and quality yields – comparable to those of Master Growers!

