Symbl Cannabis
Bella Luna
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Bella Luna, commonly known as Conspiracy Kush, is an indica cultivar known for spongy, dense flowers. Buds are mint green with purple undertones, flecked with vibrant orange pistils and a frosty coating of white trichomes. This particular variety of Conspiracy Kush has a bittersweet aroma intermixed with spice and an earthy pine and pepper taste.
Conspiracy Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!