Symbl Cannabis

Daily Rind

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

AKA Larry OG, this award winner was originally cultivated in Orange County, California. It’s a hybrid strain with fairly dense bright green buds sprinkled with plenty of visible burnt orange pistils and lightly coated with crystal trichomes for a frosty appearance and sticky feel. Daily Rind possesses a crisp, yet mellow fragrance of fresh pine, tart lemon, grassy herbs and rich earth that directly corresponds with the strain’s popular zesty flavour profile.

Larry OG effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
561 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
