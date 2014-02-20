Symbl Cannabis
Daily Rind
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
AKA Larry OG, this award winner was originally cultivated in Orange County, California. It’s a hybrid strain with fairly dense bright green buds sprinkled with plenty of visible burnt orange pistils and lightly coated with crystal trichomes for a frosty appearance and sticky feel. Daily Rind possesses a crisp, yet mellow fragrance of fresh pine, tart lemon, grassy herbs and rich earth that directly corresponds with the strain’s popular zesty flavour profile.
Larry OG effects
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
