Symbl Cannabis
Grape Royale
About this product
Grape Royale, commonly known as Roayle Purple Kush, is an alluring cross between the notorious Black Afghani and Bubba Kush strains. This high-THC indica is known for oversized buds and Shaggy dark green nugs covered in a fine layer of glassy trichomes and sticky resin, carrying deep purple undertones and blazing orange pistils. Grape Royale has a pleasant floral aroma and taste with a fresh fruit finish that’s both uplifting and serene. Available for a limited time only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!