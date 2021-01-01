Loading…
Symbl Cannabis

Grape Royale

Grape Royale, commonly known as Roayle Purple Kush, is an alluring cross between the notorious Black Afghani and Bubba Kush strains. This high-THC indica is known for oversized buds and Shaggy dark green nugs covered in a fine layer of glassy trichomes and sticky resin, carrying deep purple undertones and blazing orange pistils. Grape Royale has a pleasant floral aroma and taste with a fresh fruit finish that’s both uplifting and serene. Available for a limited time only.
