About this product

Hoverboard, commonly known as Buddha's Sister is an indica dominant strain containing moderate levels of THC and a variety of aromatic terpenes. The fluffy green buds are highlighted by delicate orange pistils and a silky coating of frosted trichomes. The unique aroma combines hints of floral, woodsy and earthy notes, and its spicy flavour is accented with a touch of tart cherry.



Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.