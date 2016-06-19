Symbl Cannabis
Hoverboard
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Hoverboard, commonly known as Buddha's Sister is an indica dominant strain containing moderate levels of THC and a variety of aromatic terpenes. The fluffy green buds are highlighted by delicate orange pistils and a silky coating of frosted trichomes. The unique aroma combines hints of floral, woodsy and earthy notes, and its spicy flavour is accented with a touch of tart cherry.
Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.
Buddha's Sister effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!