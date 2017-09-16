Symbl Cannabis
Summer Jam
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Also known as White Berry, this indica has medium dense, earthy green buds, a plethora of pistils and a thick, luscious coating of frosted trichomes. As its name implies, White Berry has a divinely sweet berry aroma balanced out by a dash of bold sourness, and a multi-fruit flavour with plenty of bright blueberry rounded out with hints of tart apple and sour grape.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada
White Berry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
