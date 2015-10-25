About this product

Wave Runner, commonly known as Dela Haze, this Amsterdam born, multi-award-winning sativa is the fruity crossbreed of Mango Haze and Lemon Skunk. Green and orange in colour. Wave Runner has a soft-to-medium bud density and is filled with visible pistils and a moderate dusting of crystal-like trichomes. Famed for its tropical mango meets zesty citrus flavour profile, the sweet fruit aroma and taste each come out strong, before perfectly mingling with the strain’s earthy haze flavours.



Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.