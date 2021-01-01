SYNR.G
Fantasy Island
This indica-dominant hybrid features bright amber hairs exploding through a thick green canopy. The medium sized buds are compact with a wool-like structure; taste buds tingle from the luxurious tang of rich berry, sweet pine, and hints of pumpkin spice.
THC: 17%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
