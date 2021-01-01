SYNR.G
Tropical Breeze
Product rating:
About this product
HYBRID: INDICA DOMINANT
Earthy sweet floral aromas with a clean sour lime aftertaste. The fluffy, medium green buds of this hybrid strain are covered in crystal resin to almost look white.
THC DOMINANT
THC: 15-23%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 3.5 g
Earthy sweet floral aromas with a clean sour lime aftertaste. The fluffy, medium green buds of this hybrid strain are covered in crystal resin to almost look white.
THC DOMINANT
THC: 15-23%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 3.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!