Oh, you like blackberry? Blackberry Gelato has blackberry lineage, blackberry-shaped buds, and packs a bowlful of blackberry flavor. Kinda like jumping in a giant blackberry bush (minus the thorns). Like forgetting other berries even exist (blue who?). Like some other thing that’s really blackberry-y (you get the idea).
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.