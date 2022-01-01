3.5g: 18-23% THC

28g: 19-21% THC



TABLE TOP's Blue Lemon Thai is a sativa-dominant hybrid with high THC and an earthy green apple flavour from a terpene blend of myrcene, caryophyllene and farnesene. The offspring of Lemon Thai and Toxic Blue, its leafy green buds grow indoors and put on a show with stunning purple flowers and leaves before emerging coated in tons of tasty crystals. It’s always kinda hard to say goodbye, but what can you do? It’s Got Legs™.