About this product
3.5g: 18-23% THC
28g: 19-21% THC
TABLE TOP's Blue Lemon Thai is a sativa-dominant hybrid with high THC and an earthy green apple flavour from a terpene blend of myrcene, caryophyllene and farnesene. The offspring of Lemon Thai and Toxic Blue, its leafy green buds grow indoors and put on a show with stunning purple flowers and leaves before emerging coated in tons of tasty crystals. It’s always kinda hard to say goodbye, but what can you do? It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.