About this product
3.5g, 7g: 20-26% THC
TABLE TOP’s Durban Lime is a sativa-dominant strain with a zesty flavour profile and very strong THC potency potential. Sweet lime, lemon, sour, spicy and diesel notes make for a tastebud-tempting combo and the Black Lime Reserve x Durban Poison lineage isn’t too shabby either. What’s wrong with being shabby though? We’re bringing shabby back. It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.