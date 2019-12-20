Table Top
About this product
3.5g, 7g: 20-23% THC
28g: 16-20% THC
Purple Punch from Table Top is our indoor-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and an equally punchy flavour. Notes of citrus, blueberry and grape come from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. These buds not only taste like purple stuff, but they’re purple in colour too, with a generous dusting of sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. Pretty much what you’d expect from a combo of legendary strains like Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It’s Got Legs™.
28g: 16-20% THC
Purple Punch from Table Top is our indoor-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and an equally punchy flavour. Notes of citrus, blueberry and grape come from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. These buds not only taste like purple stuff, but they’re purple in colour too, with a generous dusting of sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. Pretty much what you’d expect from a combo of legendary strains like Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It’s Got Legs™.
Purple Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!