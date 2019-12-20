About this product

3.5g, 7g: 20-23% THC

28g: 16-20% THC



Purple Punch from Table Top is our indoor-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and an equally punchy flavour. Notes of citrus, blueberry and grape come from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. These buds not only taste like purple stuff, but they’re purple in colour too, with a generous dusting of sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. Pretty much what you’d expect from a combo of legendary strains like Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It’s Got Legs™.