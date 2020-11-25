Table Top
About this product
3.5g, 7g: 22-28% THC
28g: 17-20% THC
Sticky Buns from Table Top is a flavourful indica-dominant hybrid with very high THC and a sweet smell that’s almost a funny joke because by the time the flavour hits your tongue you’ll be like, damn, they’re more like OG buns of steel. A combination of Kush Mints and Gellati, this BC-grown hybrid brings distinct vanilla and cookie flavour from a terpene blend of caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool. The sticky in the name comes from the big, sticky trichomes that cover the dense, deep green buds. We’ll leave the buns up to your imagination, but you can rest assured It’s Got Legs™.
Sticky Buns effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Talkative
12% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
12% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
12% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
12% of people say it helps with headache
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
