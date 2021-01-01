About this product
16 - 20% THC
Amherst Super Skunk from TABLE TOP is a high-THC hybrid with fruity, spicy, earthy, sour and pine flavours from myrcene, caryophyllene and farnesene. It comes in a 28g bag which is great news because that’s a lot of flavour to pack in there. On top of that, it’s got Super Skunk lineage, it’s grown indoors in Alberta and it’s available in AB only. What makes a skunk super? Are there tiny capes involved? You’ll have to figure that out for yourself. It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.