Table Top
About this product
17-21% THC
Table Top’s Cactus Breath is a high-THC hybrid with a tall order of spicy, sour and earthy flavours from humulene, caryophyllene and pinene. A descendant of Cactus and Mendo Breath strains (who would have guessed?), this is a limited release. Believe it or not, you can get Cactus Breath without putting anything prickly in your mouth. Safety first. It’s Got Legs™.
Table Top’s Cactus Breath is a high-THC hybrid with a tall order of spicy, sour and earthy flavours from humulene, caryophyllene and pinene. A descendant of Cactus and Mendo Breath strains (who would have guessed?), this is a limited release. Believe it or not, you can get Cactus Breath without putting anything prickly in your mouth. Safety first. It’s Got Legs™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!