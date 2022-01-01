About this product
Adding to the list of things we’d rather see in the bowl on grandma’s coffee table, Chem Toffee is a seriously sweet indica-dominant hybrid that tastes like a spicy and earthy caramel. No offense to her usual stripey mints, but do they have Acapulco Gold x Bubba x Ox lineage? Didn’t think so.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.