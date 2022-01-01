About this product
28g: 16-20% THC
TABLE TOP’s Diamond Dust OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and a terpene combo of caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene, giving it a citrus, fruity, creamy, and earthy flavor. A Sour Bubble and Matrix cross, it’s available for a limited time only. By the ounce. You know what to do. It’s Got Legs™.
TABLE TOP’s Diamond Dust OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and a terpene combo of caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene, giving it a citrus, fruity, creamy, and earthy flavor. A Sour Bubble and Matrix cross, it’s available for a limited time only. By the ounce. You know what to do. It’s Got Legs™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.