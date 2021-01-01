About this product

16-21% THC



Grandaddy Black is a high-THC, indica-dominant strain from Table Top. Its dominant terpenes, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, are responsible for its earthy, fruity and sweet flavour. You may recognize this flower as the offspring of Grandaddy Purple and Black Domina and yes, Grandaddy is a name you definitely want to pass down (or left or right). It’s also in a 28g package so pass away. It’s Got Legs™.