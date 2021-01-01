Loading…
Logo for the brand Table Top

Table Top

Table Top Grandaddy Black

About this product

16-21% THC

Grandaddy Black is a high-THC, indica-dominant strain from Table Top. Its dominant terpenes, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, are responsible for its earthy, fruity and sweet flavour. You may recognize this flower as the offspring of Grandaddy Purple and Black Domina and yes, Grandaddy is a name you definitely want to pass down (or left or right). It’s also in a 28g package so pass away. It’s Got Legs™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!