7g: 20-26% THC
What’s not a fruit but kinda tastes like one? What’s not icy but has frosty trichomes? If you said Grape Diamonds you’re basically a genius but we don’t have a prize for you (sorry). Well, unless you consider trying this high THC hybrid a win (we would).
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.