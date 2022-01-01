About this product
28g: 15-25% THC
Jungle Cake from TABLE TOP is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and sweet, tropical and earthy flavours from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Kinda like that dream you once had where you licked the floor of a magical rainforest (minus the tarantulas). A cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake, this is a limited release available in Alberta only. It’s Got Legs™.
Jungle Cake from TABLE TOP is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and sweet, tropical and earthy flavours from caryophyllene, limonene and farnesene. Kinda like that dream you once had where you licked the floor of a magical rainforest (minus the tarantulas). A cross between White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake, this is a limited release available in Alberta only. It’s Got Legs™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.