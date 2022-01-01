Lake of Fire is a high-THC, sativa-dominant hybrid from TABLE TOP™ blazing with earthy, sweet, woody and diesel flavour from a terpene profile dominant in caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. Its also got unique lineage in Gorilla Glue #4 x Kobain Kush. Jump in head-first but make sure your water wings are flame-proof. It’s Got Legs™
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.
