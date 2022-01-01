About this product
28g: 17-21% THC
Bringing strong citrus flavours rounded out with earthy, musky and sweet notes from caryophyllene, terpinolene and limonene, Lemon Cheesecake from TABLE TOP™ is a zesty one. This sativa-dominant strain is hybrid greenhouse grown, offering high THC and medium-to-large buds. If you’ve ever wanted to try a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, this one’s for you! It’s Got Legs™.
Bringing strong citrus flavours rounded out with earthy, musky and sweet notes from caryophyllene, terpinolene and limonene, Lemon Cheesecake from TABLE TOP™ is a zesty one. This sativa-dominant strain is hybrid greenhouse grown, offering high THC and medium-to-large buds. If you’ve ever wanted to try a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese, this one’s for you! It’s Got Legs™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.