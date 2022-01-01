28g: 20-24% THC



Looking for something pungent with high THC? Does TABLE TOP™ have a strain for you! It’s called Lemon Diesel and it’s packed with lemony, peppery and diesel-y flavours from caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. Lemon Diesel is a cross between California Sour and Lost Coast OG and it’s grown in a hybrid greenhouse. We’re just stoked we got to say pungent and diesel-y in the same breath. Let us have this moment. And try the Lemon Diesel. Thank you. It’s Got Legs™.