About this product
28g: 20-24% THC
Looking for something pungent with high THC? Does TABLE TOP™ have a strain for you! It’s called Lemon Diesel and it’s packed with lemony, peppery and diesel-y flavours from caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. Lemon Diesel is a cross between California Sour and Lost Coast OG and it’s grown in a hybrid greenhouse. We’re just stoked we got to say pungent and diesel-y in the same breath. Let us have this moment. And try the Lemon Diesel. Thank you. It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.