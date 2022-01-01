About this product
28g: 18-23% THC
San Fran Sour Dough from TABLE TOP packs a pungent punch with powerful lineage of Phantom Cookies x Sour Gelato x Elite Chemdawg. This indica-dominant, high-THC cultivar brings strong citrus and gassy flavours rounded out with earthy, pine and fruity notes from caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene. Hailing from the original birthplace of cookie strains, these chunky, dense flowers pop with shades of metallic pinks, purples and golds. This is one sourdough you won’t want to share.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.