3.5g: 18-23% THC



Just in time for the chilly months, Snowball Kush from TABLE TOP has arrived as a high-THC limited release in BC only! Grown in BC, this small-batch, Indica-dominant hybrid is a mash-up of The White and Chem 4 OG and brings orange, creamy, citrus, sweet, and sour flavors from farnesene, caryophyllene, and bisabolol. Get your spare room ready… Snowball Kush is only here for a short visit until it’s time to go back to work and pick which New Year’s resolution to ditch. It’s Got Legs™.