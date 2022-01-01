About this product
3.5g: 18-23% THC
Just in time for the chilly months, Snowball Kush from TABLE TOP has arrived as a high-THC limited release in BC only! Grown in BC, this small-batch, Indica-dominant hybrid is a mash-up of The White and Chem 4 OG and brings orange, creamy, citrus, sweet, and sour flavors from farnesene, caryophyllene, and bisabolol. Get your spare room ready… Snowball Kush is only here for a short visit until it’s time to go back to work and pick which New Year’s resolution to ditch. It’s Got Legs™.
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.