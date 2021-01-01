About this product

17-21% THC



The best things in life are sour. Wanna fight about it? Maybe try Sour Kush distillate from Table Top first. It offers high THC and tons of sour, indica-powered citrus flavour with classic Kush lineage. Earthy and floral notes to round it all out from terpinolene, limonene and ocimene. Gets the old drool factory going. Hard to fight when you’re drooling. Case closed. It's Got Legs™.