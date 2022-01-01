About this product
28g: 16-20% THC
TABLE TOP’s Sundae Driver is a hybrid strain with high THC and sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor from caryophyllene, farnesene, and limonene. It’s got Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie lineage with light green and purple buds covered in sticky trichomes. It’s also a limited release available by the ounce in BC only, meaning you may need to go more like Wednesday speed to catch this Sundae Driver. It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.