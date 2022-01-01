28g: 16-20% THC



TABLE TOP’s Sundae Driver is a hybrid strain with high THC and sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor from caryophyllene, farnesene, and limonene. It’s got Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie lineage with light green and purple buds covered in sticky trichomes. It’s also a limited release available by the ounce in BC only, meaning you may need to go more like Wednesday speed to catch this Sundae Driver. It’s Got Legs™.