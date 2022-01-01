About this product
7g, 28g: 17-21%
Zombie Kush? A cool name for sure but there’s a lot more to like about this strain from TABLE TOPTM. A cross between Amnesia, Lavender Kush and Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid that also brings high terpene content. Terpinolene, myrcene and ocimene round out its top terpenes, bringing bold earthy, berry and flowery flavours. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about it coming back from the dead! It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.