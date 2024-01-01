Di Likkle Man is a purpose driven Jamaican ganja brand. It is a brand that is committed to the equitable participation of Jamaica’s traditional producers in the legal cannabis industry. We embrace fair trade and have socially responsibly goals to which we are committed. When you buy merchandise or cannabis products, feel confident that you are supporting Jamaican growers. 100% of all cannabis input, is produced by small producers that have been carefully vetted and adhere to strict quality specifications. A further, 10% of profits goes towards helping traditional farmers transition to the legal system.

