The latest innovative design from Take A Smoke. For the first time here is a pipe with a cartridge that can be filled with your favorite bud. The pipe comes with a spare cartridge and they are easily swapped out. This pipe burns herbs more evenly and fully than any other of our Sneak A Toke pipes. Our company owner is the original inventor of the Sneak A Toke pipes and he has to keep experimenting to find the perfect stealth pipe. His latest invention is the first of it's kind. Extra cartridges can be ordered separately.
This pipe is part of our stealth smoking system. It self extinguishes, no smoke escapes and fits easily into a pocket.
Back in the 1970's our inventor was looking for a way to be discreet about smoking. He came up with the Sneak A Toke pipe, a stealth smoking system. We've just come out with a new design that has a cartridge. It's a small metal pipe that self-extinguishes. Made in the U.S.A.