Our Sungrown Blue Dream is a sativa leaning strain that has strong roots in the history of BC cannabis. It's a high THC, low CBD, strain that’s an evolution of a classic, Sungrown in Canada, celebrated worldwide. Dark green-grey in colour, the buds are structured like a lotus flower that’s been dusted by morning frost, with a terpene profile that is sweet and mellow. Slow-cured at a low temperature in our sustainable greenhouse facility to preserve the flavours of this uniquely BC cannabis strain. This process maintains the terpenes and enhances the flavours of sweet, blueberry syrup with hints of brown sugar and caramel.
Blue Dream effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
