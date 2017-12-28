About this product

Our Sungrown Blue Dream is a sativa leaning strain that has strong roots in the history of BC cannabis. It's a high THC, low CBD, strain that’s an evolution of a classic, Sungrown in Canada, celebrated worldwide. Dark green-grey in colour, the buds are structured like a lotus flower that’s been dusted by morning frost, with a terpene profile that is sweet and mellow. Slow-cured at a low temperature in our sustainable greenhouse facility to preserve the flavours of this uniquely BC cannabis strain. This process maintains the terpenes and enhances the flavours of sweet, blueberry syrup with hints of brown sugar and caramel.