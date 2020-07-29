About this product

Our take on a Cannatonic strain is high in CBD and sativa leaning, with little to no THC. Sungrown in the heart of Canada’s cannabis capital and slow-cured to enhance flavour, terpenes, and increase potency. It’s a lime green explosion of fluffy soft buds that feature terpenes with a floral aroma and kicks of lemony sweetness. Our Cannatonic has undertones of earthy cedar and fresh rain, like the lush BC climate we call home. A great choice for a low-psychoactive user experience without sacrificing the rich aroma and appearance BC cannabis is known for.