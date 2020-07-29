Tantalus Labs
About this product
Our take on a Cannatonic strain is high in CBD and sativa leaning, with little to no THC. Sungrown in the heart of Canada’s cannabis capital and slow-cured to enhance flavour, terpenes, and increase potency. It’s a lime green explosion of fluffy soft buds that feature terpenes with a floral aroma and kicks of lemony sweetness. Our Cannatonic has undertones of earthy cedar and fresh rain, like the lush BC climate we call home. A great choice for a low-psychoactive user experience without sacrificing the rich aroma and appearance BC cannabis is known for.
Cannatonic effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!