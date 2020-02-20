Tantalus Labs
Pacific OG is a Sativa dominant hybrid, a Tantalus curation of Goji OG, bred from Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. Nepali OG, aka Nepali Kush, is a long-lineage classic close to Tahoe OG that brings conical-shaped buds and earthy notes of an OG aroma, while Snow Lotus lays an undercurrent of black cherry and subtle hints of liquorice. The colas of Pacific OG are caked, hand-harvested, and cured, providing a full flavour due in part to dominant terpenes of pinene and nerolidol.
Goji OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
201 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
