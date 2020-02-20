About this product

Pacific OG is a Sativa dominant hybrid, a Tantalus curation of Goji OG, bred from Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. Nepali OG, aka Nepali Kush, is a long-lineage classic close to Tahoe OG that brings conical-shaped buds and earthy notes of an OG aroma, while Snow Lotus lays an undercurrent of black cherry and subtle hints of liquorice. The colas of Pacific OG are caked, hand-harvested, and cured, providing a full flavour due in part to dominant terpenes of pinene and nerolidol.