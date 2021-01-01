About this product

One of our truly BC inspired strains is Serratus, an indica leaning strain named for its unique appearance mimicking the jagged features of Serratus mountain. The buds of this high THC strain feature chunky blocks of Sungrown BC cannabis clusters and a fresh but woodsy terpene profile. The slow curing process increases potency and enhances the uniquely BC flavours of clean, velvety earth notes with a woody backbone and lighter melony citrus aromas. The combination of its delicate flavour and stunning visual appearance make this sustainably Sungrown Canadian strain an exotic rarity for those who appreciate a low CBD, high THC experience.