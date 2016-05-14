Tantalus Labs
Our variation of the classic Skunk Haze strain is Sungrown in BC and is a Tantalus range strain staple. Earning its reputation as a cannabis for many occasions thanks to its hybrid, balanced nature and always sustainably cultivated in Canada’s cannabis capital. It’s notably higher in CBD, lower in THC, and has a rich boldness that lives up to the name. Inspired by our boreal, BC coastlines the buds of our Skunk Haze feature frosted green tips that mimic the lushness of our forests. Cured slowly at a low temperature, the terpenes found in this strain elicit prominent rich notes of cedar wood, pine needle, and peppermint.
Skunk Haze effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
