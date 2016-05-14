About this product

Our variation of the classic Skunk Haze strain is Sungrown in BC and is a Tantalus range strain staple. Earning its reputation as a cannabis for many occasions thanks to its hybrid, balanced nature and always sustainably cultivated in Canada’s cannabis capital. It’s notably higher in CBD, lower in THC, and has a rich boldness that lives up to the name. Inspired by our boreal, BC coastlines the buds of our Skunk Haze feature frosted green tips that mimic the lushness of our forests. Cured slowly at a low temperature, the terpenes found in this strain elicit prominent rich notes of cedar wood, pine needle, and peppermint.