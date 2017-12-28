About this product

Sky Pilot is a sweet and pungent indica-dominant cultivar, aptly named after Sky Pilot mountain, a prominent peak in the Tantalus Mountain Range. It’s a high THC strain that features larger than average trichomes, giving it an ultra-frosted appearance. Lime green in colour, scent of blueberry with hints of spice and pine. This unique BC bud is inspired by our supernatural surroundings and Sungrown with care and only clean, natural inputs at SunLab.