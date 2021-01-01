About this product

Watersprite is an inherently BC cannabis strain, named after a cold, crystal clear lake in the traditional Squamish Nation territory north of Vancouver, BC, it’s still waters framed by dramatic peaks and fragrant spruce trees. Sungrown in Canada, this unique to Tantalus strain shares the properties of its namesake – the naturally fluffy buds unveil woodsy notes of cedar and pine, with reflections of lemon and citrus. With roots from the lineage of a Cannatonic strain, Watersprite features high levels of both THC and CBD, and the balanced cannabinoid profile is complemented by a clean burn – the result of pure inputs including full-spectrum sunlight and fresh, filtered rainwater.