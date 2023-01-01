The pearl is an easy-to-clean, compact device made to deliver a smoke with untainted flavor and killer style. A sleek alternative to a traditional glass pipe, the body is made from organic vegetable ivory and topped with a smooth wooden mouthpiece. To use, simply open the top, pack with your favorite flower, light with the hemp wick and enjoy. The Pearl is handmade and vegan, fits in the palm of your hand, and is built to last – for the smokers who know the heartbreak of a shattered glass piece, the rugged strength of vegetable ivory means the Pearl will be a long-term addition to your smoking collection.

