Intentionally Crafted Since 2017



At TasteBudz, we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium cannabis experience. We create our own single-source, solventless extracts that are true-to-the-plant and deliver the distinctive benefits of each unique strain. We encourage consumers to take note of the terpene and cannabinoid profiles of the strains they love and use that to inform future product selection.

Show more