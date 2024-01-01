Logo for the brand tend

Our expert cultivation team curates a unique repertoire of specialty genetics with diverse attributes to meet the needs of our patients. SWC’s one-of-a-kind strain menu exhibits cutting-edge cannabis breeding at its best. Using advanced technology and the finest organic nutrients, we create a customized climate that promotes optimum plant health. From germination to harvest, our cannabis receives the constant care that’s required to produce a product of the highest possible quality. As our plants reach full bloom, a delicate examination reveals the perfect moment to initiate harvest. By understanding each strain’s individual flowering cycle and carefully monitoring trichome formations for maturity, our team works to ensure that each plant reaches its full potential. At the curing stage, patience and precision are the keys to perfection. Harvested flowers ripen in a temperature and humidity controlled environment to protect the integrity of cannabinoids and terpenes within each flower. Each strain develops the unique aromas, exotic flavors and therapeutic effects that patients expect from high quality cannabis.

