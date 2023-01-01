These handcrafted, best-selling chocolate-covered bites are the perfect pairing of art and science in edible form. In 2014, Kiva launched Terra Bites, an innovative confection whose convenient, delicious, and ultra-shareable format soon made them one of California’s most popular edibles for multiple years running. Like Kiva's Bars, every Terra Bite is made of sustainably-sourced cacao infused with cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience.



